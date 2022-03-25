Wild Terra 2 updates its engine version in a highly technical patch

We’re sorry that Wild Terra 2’s latest patch is just not going to be all that exciting for players. Sometimes patches just aren’t all that exciting. It’s not that the patch didn’t do anything; for example, the game has updated to the latest version of the Unity engine, which also means that it now has resolved some bugs with invisible walls. That’s a good thing! But it’s still not particularly exciting; it’s not, like, new spiders to fight or something.

The other big change with this patch is similarly boring but practical, as players can now use a new interface to report bugs with the game from directly within the game. (It’s on F10 by default.) Super useful and nice, definitely, but it’s not going to excite the imagination. Still, fans can be happy for the improvements even if they’re not terribly exciting, right? Right? Be happy about it, darn it.