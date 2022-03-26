Albion Online prepares for another Invasion Day broadcast this afternoon

One of the likely highlights for GvG warfare in Albion Online is Invasion Day, which is the point in the seasonal schedule when stored energy and points are paid out and territories reset. The next Invasion Day is today, March 26th, and once more the devs are ramping up for another broadcast of the reset.

Those who are looking to watch the battles unfold are invited to the game’s Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. EDT, with territory claiming and attacking set to begin 30 minutes afterwards. There will also be a second round of resets being broadcast at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with level 4-6 Crystal League fights being showcased in-between both events from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT.

If you’re a big enough fan of Albion to watch guilds slap fight, you’ve got plenty of content coming your way. If you’re not really sure just what this is all about, the embed below that showcases the last Invasion Day broadcast can perhaps get you acclimated should you care to be.



source: official site with special thanks to the UTC Time Converter