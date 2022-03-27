Fractured Online offers a preview of its upcoming new Aerhen continent

While the base land of Syndesia in Fractured Online is promising plenty for players to do, that doesn’t mean the sandbox MMORPG can’t be improved by another 40 square kilometers of land mass, at least by developer Dynamight Studios’ reckoning. Thus, the devs are showcasing a new continent known as Aerhen and a variety of the area’s features.

As noted in the lede, this continent is 40 square kilometers of “interactive environments, diverse biomes, and dangerous enemies,” with biomes ranging from leafy fields to snowy mountains, enemies that range in size from tiny crab monsters to giant elementals and spiders, and a variety of distinct harvestable items like charcoal and crystal. That all said, getting to this continent will set players back by 1,000 coins, with the cost to travel to the continent from a harbor only increasing when players haul more equipment along. Still, what’s a mint when possibly facing giant spiders and pretty trees, right?