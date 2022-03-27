Insiders unveil PlayStation’s plans for a Game Pass-like subscription service

There’s plenty of folks – 25 million of them, in fact – who love Microsoft’s Game Pass service, a subscription plan that lets players enjoy a rotating lineup of games for either Xbox or PC. It’s that big juicy subscription number that is likely driving Sony to release its own games subscription plan, the details of which were unveiled by anonymous insider sources to Bloomberg.

The service, which has been in development under the codename Spartacus, will effectively combine the benefits of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus while promising a “splashy lineup of hit games from recent years” according to insiders. The new service will be offered in multiple tiers that grant access to new and classic PlayStation titles, while documents indicate the most expensive tier will also grant access to game demos and the ability to stream games over the internet.



The new feature reads like a one-to-one copy of Microsoft’s games subscription plan, though one of the bigger disadvantages to Spartacus over Game Pass is that there will likely not be newly released games available on day one; the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok, for example, will very likely not be accessible on the plan.

Details on this new service are still a bit foggy, but according to the anonymous sources, we could all hear about this new Game Pass rival as soon as this week.