MMO Week in Review: Guild Wars 2’s fertile future

Guild Wars 2 dropped a ton of good news this week: It promised a new expansion, said End of Dragons has outsold Path of Fire, doubled its playerbase in two years, teased the Steam launch, and set a date for the return of no less than living world season one on April 19th.

Meanwhile, Amazon Games lost its studio head, GDC is a mess, Black Desert’s getting a new class, and Activision-Blizzard got hit with yet another lawsuit.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement