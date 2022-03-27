MMO Week in Review: Guild Wars 2’s fertile future

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Guild Wars 2 dropped a ton of good news this week: It promised a new expansion, said End of Dragons has outsold Path of Fire, doubled its playerbase in two years, teased the Steam launch, and set a date for the return of no less than living world season one on April 19th.

Meanwhile, Amazon Games lost its studio head, GDC is a mess, Black Desert’s getting a new class, and Activision-Blizzard got hit with yet another lawsuit.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleJamie Lee Curtis will officiate her daughter’s cosplay-themed wedding as Jaina Proudmoore

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments