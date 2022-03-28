Among Us servers go down for the weekend due to DDoS attacks

In a game full of paranoia and rampant backstabbing, perhaps the most sus thing about Among Us is when the drama spills over into real-world sabotage. That’s what’s happened this past weekend as malicious DDoS attacks (are there any other kind?) crippled the game’s servers and forced the team to take the title offline.

Kotaku reported that the attacks began on Friday evening, with developer Innersloth eventually stating, “We have a sabotage going on lol. NA and EU servers are getting DDoS’d. Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!”

The attacks and server downtime continued throughout Saturday and Sunday without a time frame for full restoration. The studio mused that the issues might be caused by a party that was “salty over being ejected.”