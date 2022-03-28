Final Fantasy XI plans for more story and new gear in its April version update

The next version update for Final Fantasy XI is bringing in some new story for players. That’s not exactly a surprise; if you’ve been paying attention to FFXI’s developer communications you know that the next part of the Voracious Resurgence was delayed slightly and thus it’s landing in April. But it’s still important to note, especially as this story will apparently revolve around mining and will even include some new mining points for players to use. Hopefully you enjoy breaking rocks!

Beyond the new story arcs, players will also be able to explore new gear rewards from the A.M.A.N. Trove, with the gear available offering a rather different range of stats that will be useful in different content than usual. There will also be a new use for Mars and Venus orbs, assuming you’ve kept the orbs around and haven’t already tossed them unceremoniously on the ground. Check out the full rundown ahead of the patch; it’s going to be an interesting one with the 20-year anniversary for the game just a month away.