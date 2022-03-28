PSO2 New Genesis marks two years with a retweet campaign, adds new tasks and monsters in latest patch

While many players of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis are likely eagerly awaiting the larger April 6th update, there’s been a smaller content patch more recently to tide folks over. The highlight of this patch is the addition of new daily, weekly, and limited-time tasks, along with new Dread enemies arriving to various areas until April 5th and a Flappy Clan AC Scratch Ticket.

Meanwhile, the game is celebrating its second anniversary on Twitter with a retweet campaign between now and April 5th, and a smattering of item codes that will be posted at certain dates between now and April 2nd. The celebration is also happening in-game with increases to XP earnings until tomorrow, March 29th, and increased rare drops between March 30th and April 5th.

Finally, the devs kicked out a reminder video highlighting quality-of-life features coming in the April 6th update. Readers will recall that this was part of the last NGS Headline video newsletter, but it’s isolated here because who doesn’t love QoL features?



New QOL features?! 🐤💫✨ That's right! Everything you see is here is coming in the 4/6 update! 🎉

And don't forget- we always want to hear your thoughts! Tell us your questions with #NGSHeadline! 💙 pic.twitter.com/4DOPpugpex — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) March 24, 2022



