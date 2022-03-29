Diablo IV’s quarterly update shows off the washed-out and muted colors of its open world

As we all know, the key to making a game look appropriately Diablo-like is a forcible walk away from color and silliness. (What’s Whimsyshire? Never heard of it.) So you can really see this design principle at work with the Diablo IV screenshots in the latest quarterly development update, which ensures that even if a shot is properly illuminated it has had the saturation turned down to such a level that it may as well be a monochrome recreation of an environment.

We hope you are excited to explore an entire open world that looks like that!

Assuming you are, of course, you’ll find plenty to enjoy in this quarterly update, which shows off the currently in-development form of multiple zones including the Orbei Monastery, the Flooded Depths, and the Scosglen Coast. It’s a pretty good look at what you can expect from environmental design once you get into the game, a little nugget that will hopefully keep you excited as the game slowly moves through development.