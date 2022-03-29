Diablo IV’s quarterly update shows off the washed-out and muted colors of its open world

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
2
Look, ma, no colors!

As we all know, the key to making a game look appropriately Diablo-like is a forcible walk away from color and silliness. (What’s Whimsyshire? Never heard of it.) So you can really see this design principle at work with the Diablo IV screenshots in the latest quarterly development update, which ensures that even if a shot is properly illuminated it has had the saturation turned down to such a level that it may as well be a monochrome recreation of an environment.

We hope you are excited to explore an entire open world that looks like that!

Assuming you are, of course, you’ll find plenty to enjoy in this quarterly update, which shows off the currently in-development form of multiple zones including the Orbei Monastery, the Flooded Depths, and the Scosglen Coast. It’s a pretty good look at what you can expect from environmental design once you get into the game, a little nugget that will hopefully keep you excited as the game slowly moves through development.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
