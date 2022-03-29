Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 33 and Ascending Tide launch for console today

Console players are girding themselves for battle with the release of Elder Scrolls Online Update 33 and Ascending Tide DLC today, though we’re not expecting it to be quite as messy as the launch on PC earlier this month. ZeniMax says you won’t see the issues with game settings, character selection crashes, activity finder queues, and long loading screens, which as readers know is partly because the console megaservers are starting in a better spot than the PC servers did.

“The first time you log in after downloading the update, it will likely take longer than expected to get into the game due to backend account updates relating to Account Wide Achievements. Once this completes, all future load times should return to normal,” ZeniMax notes for consolers. “Your map will occasionally display completed POIs (including World Bosses, Dolmens and Delves) as incomplete. This will be fixed in the first incremental patch. Occasionally, you may briefly get changed to first person view while in third person view. We are working on a fix for this for a future incremental patch. There may be rare instances where you could get booted from the game with Error 326 and unable to log back into that character.”

The update and DLC include the Coral Aerie and Shipwright’s Regret dungeons in normal and vet modes, along with account-wide achievements, undaunted progression tweaks, new loot, and motif crafting knowledge.