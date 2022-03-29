Fortnite adds an extra Zero Build battle royale mode that eliminates building functions altogether

Remember when Fortnite was originally a PvE game about building forts to survive waves of zombies? And then it got changed to a battle royale mode that allowed some quick building of rudimentary defenses or sniper nests? Say goodbye to all of that pesky “building” stuff with the arrival of an additional new Zero Build mode, which as its name suggests, gets rid of the building function entirely in what’s being touted as “a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability.” Like PUBG but with cartoon characters.

Since Zero Build mode has zero building, players will instead have a recharging Overshield as their first line of defense, as well as access to movement skills that let players clamber up to high ground and Ascenders that let players zip up to overhead blimps. Zero Build is accessible in the Discover page and can be played in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. Those who still want to play battle royale with a smattering of building can still do so, but now there’s a new “pure skill” option available on top.

