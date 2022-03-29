Guild Wars 2’s Super Adventure Box is back in today’s patch

So who’s up for some retro jumping puzzle fun? Guild Wars 2 is, and if you’re angling for a break from the apparently hugely successful End of Dragons, you might want to dip a toe into the Super Adventure Festival, which is live today once again through April 19th. Additions this year include a new weapon set, chest armor, guild deco, and achievements.

“Moto’s world-renowned Super Adventure Box returns again when the Super Adventure Festival kicks off on March 29! Explore two worlds of excitement, peril, and educational entertainment to earn holographic weapons and a variety of loot. Travelers can visit the Adventure Box in Rata Sum—temporary portals have been placed in each major city to facilitate easy travel to the scenic hub of asuran culture!”

Incidentally, if you were hoping for more balancing for the Jade Sea meta, well, there’s little in today’s patch notes to fix that ongoing situation, apart from extra participant buff stacking and reduced events to start the core cycle. But there are plenty of tweaks for classes, with a buff for Catalysts and quite a few major touches for competitive headlining the changes.

Curious about the state of the game and where it’s headed? Our own Flameseeker Chronicles broke down everything in the recent producer letter and roadmap just this morning for your perusal.

The most quirky adventure of all time is BACK and ready to teach you whippersnappers how to survive in the best game-in-game experience Moto the asura has to offer! Super Adventure Festival is LIVE in and ready for YOU! 🎉🎸https://t.co/YMjcbQjHj6 pic.twitter.com/MFQ7f0nlqG — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) March 29, 2022