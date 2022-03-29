New World delays Heart of Madness patch to Wednesday

Last night, Amazon announced that it was planning to drop New World’s Heart of Madness patch today – but it’s already been delayed.

“After testing we have decided to hold on releasing the Heart of Madness update until Wednesday morning (3/30),” the studio tweeted before dawn this morning. “This delay is caused by a bug found late and needs to be fixed before releasing the update.”

The patch notes, however, are already up; as readers already know, this update includes a new chunk of the main Isabella storyline, the Tempest’s Heart endgame expedition, the new blunderbuss weapon line and quest, improved storage, new explorable content, improved AI, and a slew of bug fixes and quality-of-life perks.

“The final showdown against Isabella has arrived, as you delve deep into the Tempest’s Heart Expedition. Pursue the Tempest into a corrupted dimension of reality, through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard. Discover the secrets of her past while you dive deeper into her corrupted mind.”

To get you in the mood, Amazon dropped a new story trailer focusing on Isabella herself.