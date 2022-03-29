Sony officially announces its new three-tier PlayStation Plus subscriptions coming in June

Last week, anonymous insiders spilled all sorts of beans on an upcoming subscription service for the PlayStation console that would, among other things, merge PS Plus and PS Now services, provide different tiers of subscription with different features, and offer classic PS games (but no new ones) in its pricing. All of those insider reports have now officially been confirmed, as Sony has offered full details of its new-look PlayStation Plus services.

PS Plus will soon offer three tiers of membership: Essential, which provides the same benefits and pricing as the current PS Plus membership confers; Extra, which adds 400 PS4 and PS5 titles to download and play on top of the previous tier; and Premium, which adds all of the other tier benefits, an additional 340 games via cloud streaming from the PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP generations, and access to limited-time game trials.

The Premium membership, incidentally, is where the PlayStation Now features will merge with PS Plus, which means that the PS Now service will be removed as a standalone feature. Existing PlayStation Now members will automatically migrate to the Premium tier with no additional monthly cost.



A host of major titles will be included in the new PS Plus launch, including Death Stranding, God of War, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal, with more first-party and third-party titles promised soon and a continually refreshing games library.

This new service is set to launch sometime in June, but players can get an early look at the new memberships starting today, and more information will be shared in the coming months.