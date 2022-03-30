New World’s Heart of Madness patch launches tonight after a slight delay

Initially, we were expecting New World’s Heart of Madness patch Tuesday, but it was delayed to Wednesday thanks to a critical bug. Last night, Amazon was still suggesting it’d roll everything out Wednesday, and the good news is that it definitely is.

“We will be holding downtime for the Heart of Madness update at 2PM PST[5 PM EST] for 2 hours (~120 minutes),” the studio tweeted around lunchtime today. In other words, you can expect servers up at 7 p.m. EDT if everything goes to plan.

In the meantime, you can scope out the patch notes; if you’re playing New World, you surely already know that this update includes the capstone storyline for the Isabella plot, new dungeon, and blunderbuss weapon line.

Thank you Adventurers for your patience! We will be holding downtime for the Heart of Madness update at 2PM PST[5 PM EST] for 2 hours (~120 minutes). See you in Aeternum soon! — New World (@playnewworld) March 30, 2022