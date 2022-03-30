PlanetSide 2’s Arsenal update arrives to PC players today – here are the patch notes

The sizeable Arsenal update for PlanetSide 2 – the one that promised lots of changes to infantry weapons – is now officially live for PC players today. The update is should be live now after a roughly two hour maintenance update that started at 9:00 a.m. EDT today.

For those who might be stuck at work, the patch notes have plenty of details for players to skim through, as the update applies changes to weapon attachments, directive weapons, faction weapons, faction Basilisk weapons, and some broad changes to weapon types like sniper rifles, power knives, sidearms, and more. The update also makes some changes to infantry suits, abilities, and implants, grants classes their own grenades and makes a balance pass on grenades overall, and adds class-specific mines.

To celebrate the update’s release, FL-34 and SPRK-33 have some new places in the Sanctuary hub, and the Black Market has been updated with new directives and the ability for players to purchase black market weapons with Daybreak Cash. It’s all outlined in a very beefy set of patch notes.



