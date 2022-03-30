Prime Gaming teams up with Blizzard to offer freebies for Overwatch, Hearthstone, WoW, and StarCraft

Amazon Prime members are likely already very familiar with all of the free stuff they can claim for a wide variety of games, but starting today those members can now include a host of Blizzard titles to the list, including Overwatch, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft.

Starting today until Wednesday, September 14th, players of Overwatch can get monthly loot boxes – four legendary boxes and three standard boxes in total. Hearthstone players can also get monthly goodies between now and September 14th, with a total of four random guaranteed legendary cards and three standard card packs that can be claimed for all platforms. Players of both of these games can start claiming their monthly freebies today. The announcement promises future free goodies for Prime members for StarCraft: Remastered and World of Warcraft as well, with more details coming soon.

Meanwhile, the month of April is granting plenty of rewards for Prime members for a variety of other multiplayer and MMO titles, including a pack for Lost Ark that grants a silver raptor mount and other boosts, a bundle of goodies for League of Legends, a growth bundle for Aion, an outfit for New World, and some boosts for Guild Wars 2 among many others. The Prime Gaming website offers dates and details for all this free stuff.



source: press release