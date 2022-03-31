Guild Wars 2 fixed the Long Charr bug last night, unfortunately

Or as MOP's Chris calls it, "several feet of SIR"

If you happen to play a Charr in Guild Wars 2, well, you know the experience: epic loping animations, the best voice actors, and terrible armor issues. The game’s latest patch doubled down on the last one, as the Reality Rig armor was apparently rigged to unreality for Charr characters and stretched their torsos like fluffy taffypull. This, of course, players then used to great effect.

“Unfortunately, this update has corrected the longcat bug,” ArenaNet tweeted sadly, and it should be sad because this was a good bug. This was a bug that brought people together and sparked multiple memes. This was a bug greater than some MMORPGs’ April Fools’ Day jokes.

Eliot says I am obligated to end with this: