Guild Wars 2 fixed the Long Charr bug last night, unfortunately

Or as MOP's Chris calls it, "several feet of SIR"

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

If you happen to play a Charr in Guild Wars 2, well, you know the experience: epic loping animations, the best voice actors, and terrible armor issues. The game’s latest patch doubled down on the last one, as the Reality Rig armor was apparently rigged to unreality for Charr characters and stretched their torsos like fluffy taffypull. This, of course, players then used to great effect.

“Unfortunately, this update has corrected the longcat bug,” ArenaNet tweeted sadly, and it should be sad because this was a good bug. This was a bug that brought people together and sparked multiple memes. This was a bug greater than some MMORPGs’ April Fools’ Day jokes.

I see no difference from Guildwars2

Eliot says I am obligated to end with this:

Source: Patch notes
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: What MMO lives rent-free in your head?
Next articleFractured’s closed beta begins April 6 amid Gamigo’s corporate chaos

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments