Perhaps some of the strangest patches are those that lay the groundwork for content to come. So it is with this week’s Lord of the Rings Online Update 32.0.6, which doesn’t so much add stuff for right now as arrange things for imminent events.

The patch preps a couple of anniversary challenges — Flower Poewr and Bee’s Big Business — while also getting the Anor progression server ready for its next evolution. On April 13th, Anor will be raising its level cap to 130 and unlocking Minas Morgul, The War of Three Peaks, and Blood of Azog with their associated instances.

And if you ever wanted to know about all of the thoughtful care that is put into LOTRO’s worldbuilding, you’ll want to watch this two-hour interview with SSG’s “Loremaster,” Chris Pierson: