New World’s Heart of Madness has seen a relatively clean rollout

As promised, New World’s Heart of Madness patch did indeed roll out to the live servers late yesterday evening. Yes, it’s time to strap on your blunderbuss and saunter off to Tempest’s Heart to wrap up the Isabella storyline.

“In Tempest’s Heart, a new end-game expedition, New World’s main-story questline resolves as players pursue Isabella back to Shattered Mountain, leading to an epic final showdown. Players will enter the Tempest’s Heart as they venture into a corrupted dimension of reality through the twisted capital city of Myrkgard, and discover the secrets of Isabella’s past as they dive deeper into her corrupted mind. Heart of Madness also introduces the Blunderbuss, a new weapon that offers high mobility and close- to mid-range damage. Players can progress through two Blunderbuss mastery trees, allowing for two distinct playstyles, Chaos and Containment. Upon reaching Level 60 and maximum skill level with the Blunderbuss, players can take part in a new Legendary Weapon quest series.”

Blessedly, it seems as if delaying the patch a day to finish polishing and cleaning up bugs has led to a relatively bug-free launch for the patch; bugs players are reporting as of this morning involve faulty storage, faction buyables, cooldown orbs, and icons, but there’s nothing gamebreaking so far.