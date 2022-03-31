The Division 2 promises to kick off its next test server with a new game mode on April 1

If you’re a fan of The Division 2, you’ve been waiting for a while to see new updates to the game. The latest announcement from the development team doesn’t totally fix that, since the developers openly state that they can’t share an exact date for when Season 9 will kick off. But they can share a date for the test server, and that’s April 1st. No, really, no joke. Not even the new game mode that’s going to debut on the test server is going to be a joke!

Well, not an intentional joke. We can’t predict what the reception to the game mode will be.

The announcement also states that Season 9 will not include the originally planned revamp to specializations, which will instead happen at some as-yet-undetermined point during year 4. This is perhaps a bit of a disappointment, but it’s still on the table for the future… it’s just not happening quite yet.

Today, we have an important update from The Division 2 Development Team to share with you! pic.twitter.com/R6kJKQyCjd — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 30, 2022