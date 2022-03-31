World of Warcraft comes up with a solution for motion sickness in two of its dungeons

For players who ever felt a little queasy — or worse — when stepping into some of World of Warcraft’s more mobile dungeons, relief is officially on the way. Blizzard’s encounter design team announced that it had come up with a solution to address the motion sickness that some people experienced in the Grimrail and Maw of Souls dungeons.

By talking to a “motion sick” peon in selected dungeons, players can purchase a special elixir that will replace the moving backgrounds with a more static one without changing anything else about the instance.

“As mentioned in the video this is currently a one-off solution for places we’ve identified motion sickness as a concern due to background motion, but we hope it’s helpful for those affected and we’ll keep an eye out for any other places where it might be applicable,” said the studio.