Betawatch: Palia wraps up another alpha test

We’re sorry if you’re one of the many people who dearly wants to play Palia but was not invited to the most recent alpha. You want to play it, but the game is reserved for people who are just a bit cooler than you are. But the announcement that the test wrapped up promises more tests are coming, along with more froggy buckets, so perhaps in the future you’ll be allowed in. (If you were in, please congratulate yourself on being cool.)
Further beta news awaits below!
- If you’re hungry for some vampiric battle royale action, Bloodhunt is happy to announce that it will be launching on April 27th for everyone to enjoy.
- If you’re hungry for some new continental action in Fractured, you can… check out the new Aerhen continent. That analogy doesn’t work as well. Closed beta on April 6th!
- If you’re hungry for more The Cycle beta testing, you’ll be glad that it’s extended its testing through April 19th. What? I’m hungry right now.
- And if you’re hungry for Dual Universe PvP changes in the Athena update… well, those are being shown off. Mmm, tastes like PvP.
You know what? I should go get myself some dinner. But you can just go ahead and leap on down to the full list of games we have in testing just below. You can even let us know if something has slipped into a new test phase without us noticing. And if you’re also hungry, you can get yourself a snack or something.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 16
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Closed beta
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access
