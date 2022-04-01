Don’t worry, Apple, Roblox likes you instead of Epic in the appeals process

So back when Epic appealed against the ruling in the Epic vs. Apple case – you know, the case that you thought was over but is now still going, forever, no matter what anyone does about it – it got 35 states along with several tech companies backing the appeal. But don’t worry too much, Apple, as it turns out that Roblox entirely agrees with Apple and thinks that the tightly controlled nature of the iOS store ensures quality and safety. And we all know that Roblox is a bastion of good things!

Of course, this goes hand-in-hand with Apple allowing Roblox to operate its own store while calling all of the games based in its engine “experiences,” a business model that has prompted accusations of child labor exploitation and exposes of its corporate practices, so you can perhaps see why there would be a vested interest in the status quo there. Not that it matters, since Apple is hoping to throw out the appeal which might not be heard until 2023 anyhow. It’s never going to end. You can catch up on our coverage of the whole dang saga below, even. ESH, as the kids say.

