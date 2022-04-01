Elyon plots an ambitious 2022 roadmap with new classes, dungeons, and refreshed PvP

Listen, as we’re typing this, Elyon has a grand total of 266 players in-game on Steam. This is incredibly sad, as Elyon – back when it was still a steampunk-fantasy MMORPG called Ascent: Infinite Realm – was once a highly anticipated MMORPG. But its launch last fall did not catch on with the western MMO-playing public. So what’s a studio like Kakao to do? Well, normally, a company would throw in the towel, and we’d call it a temport and forget about it. But with its new roadmap, Kakao is instead doubling-down on the game in an attempt to save it.

The roadmap runs all the way through the end of the year. In the next two months, players should expect the 30-person raid, Irukas, which may be a bit of an ask for such a small playerbase, along with the new Paladin class, combat assist system, clan dungeons, gamepad support, and a revision of the breakthrough equipment system that ensures your gear isn’t destroyed upon enhancing (how are games still doing this in 2022?).

Over the summer, the studio will roll out multiple new hunting grounds and the return of realm-war PvP. Heading into fall, players will get their hands on the new Soulbringer class, a new castle siege system, “Mega Manamechs,” a new battlefield, and a new 10-person raid. Then by the end of the year, we’ll see yet another new class, a new continent, a level-cap bump, and new content in the form of a dungeon, raid, and battlefield, as well as a revamp of the life-and-house system.

It’s basically a ton of new stuff and a confidence-booster to know that Kakao is planning on sticking with the game through the year.

