Swords of Legends Online eases the burden of pet care

Raising a little furry (or scaly?) friend in Swords of Legends Online won’t be as arduous any more thanks to this week’s Patch 2.0.5.

The game update made a major change to SOLO’s pet system: “We’re removing the whole system related to feeding your Pet to gain Soul Qi, as well as how you’re exchanging gear or unlock skills through this system. The pet menu will become a purely visual system in the game, where you can customize the visual look of your Bladeheart.”

Other changes with the patch include the ability to dismantle item level 180 equipment directly in one’s inventory, a course correction for a weekly limitation for soulforce chests and runestones, and a few other bug fixes.

