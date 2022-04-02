Guild Wars 2 makes End of Dragons’ infamous final fight easier to complete

Justin Olivetti
Jade is health! Maybe.

There is good news for Guild Wars 2 players who have been beating their heads against End of Dragons’ infamously difficult final boss fight: Getting that turtle mount should be somehwhat easier than before.

ArenaNet announced that it rolled in yet another set of changes to the Battle for the Jade Sea last night to assist with the encounter. These adjustments include nerfing the boss’ tail phase and monkeying around with the exposed state between the head and the tail.

The studio also piled on to this week’s “long Charr” glitch by sharing some goofy bugs that plagued the early builds of End of Dragons:

Source: Guild Wars 2, Twitter
