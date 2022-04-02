Guild Wars 2 makes End of Dragons’ infamous final fight easier to complete

There is good news for Guild Wars 2 players who have been beating their heads against End of Dragons’ infamously difficult final boss fight: Getting that turtle mount should be somehwhat easier than before.
The studio also piled on to this week’s “long Charr” glitch by sharing some goofy bugs that plagued the early builds of End of Dragons:
Yesterday's longcat charr armor bug wasn't the first game bug to cause hilarity! In the spirit of April Fool's Day, here is a peek behind the scenes of #GW2EOD development–enjoy these (since corrected) bugs and early versions that brought us a lot of laughs! 🧵:
— Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) April 1, 2022
Source: Guild Wars 2, Twitter
