Neverwinter addresses Bards, public queues, and dev roadmap in Q&A livestream

Did you miss out on the Q&A session that Neverwinter held last month? We covered that story previously, but those who are looking for the full series of answers from Executive Producer Brett Norton now have a full rundown on the game’s website.

The answers touch on a number of topics including bug fixing processes and priorities, ETAs on a development roadmap and Bard fixes, clear rate problems with public queues, and release cadence for future updates among other things. Those who are looking to get the complete Q&A without having to watch over an hour’s worth of video have an additional resource to do so.

In other Neverwinter news, the latest patch note – singular – calls out another fix to the Lockbox of Dark Omens that removes multiple copies of the Stalwart passive mount power granted by the Black Unicorn and Omen of Despair.

2) source: official site ( 1