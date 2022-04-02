Neverwinter addresses Bards, public queues, and dev roadmap in Q&A livestream

Did you miss out on the Q&A session that Neverwinter held last month? We covered that story previously, but those who are looking for the full series of answers from Executive Producer Brett Norton now have a full rundown on the game’s website.

The answers touch on a number of topics including bug fixing processes and priorities, ETAs on a development roadmap and Bard fixes, clear rate problems with public queues, and release cadence for future updates among other things. Those who are looking to get the complete Q&A without having to watch over an hour’s worth of video have an additional resource to do so.

In other Neverwinter news, the latest patch note – singular – calls out another fix to the Lockbox of Dark Omens that removes multiple copies of the Stalwart passive mount power granted by the Black Unicorn and Omen of Despair.