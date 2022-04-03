Destiny 2 previews upcoming content, pits cosmetic mechs against monsters

Fans of Destiny 2 will have an important choice to make very soon. It will determine the fate of the game’s next Halloween event and poses a very serious question: Would you rather dress up like a monster or like a mech?

Bungie’s new weekly newsletter calls attention to an upcoming poll in order to determine the kind of cosmetics that will be offered during the shooter’s Halloween event this year, whether it be new versions of classic movie monster outfits or anime-style mechs. Readers will recall that last year pitted monsters against dinos, with dinos taking the vote. Those who are interested in having their cosmetic-loving voice heard can find instructions on how to receive the poll on the website.

Naturally, there’s content updates coming to Destiny 2 that don’t involve Halloween costumes. This coming week brings Grandmaster Nightfalls and an experimental Gambit Lab mode on Tuesday, April 5th, and the Freelance Trials playlist on Friday, April 8th. Of course, that’s obviously secondary to choosing what outfit to wear for the spooky season; it’s never too early, after all!