Grab a Black Desert game pass and more in honor of this week’s Eternal Winter launch

Black Desert is just two days away from the launch of its huge Eternal Winter expansion, which has charmed our Black Desert columnist so much he called it the best time for new players to jump in. That’s owing not just to the new Drakania class but to the new starter zone, perks, and storyline.

To herald the release, Pearl Abyss has granted Massively OP a stack of PC codes for our North American and European readers! Each code includes one Game Pass, one [Event] Kuku Pet, +4 Inventory, two Expansion Coupons, and three Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min).

To redeem your code in-browser: Visit the official website and create an account. On the account information page, click “Use coupon, and then enter your code and click “Use.” Head to “My Page” on the Black Desert official website by clicking on the profile icon located on the top right. Go to your “Web Storage” and select the items that you would like to send to your in-game mail. Select your region and click “Next.” (It may take up to an hour to apply the information of a newly created character for new families.)

Open your in-game mailbox by pressing the (B) key or from the ESC menu. Claim your items from the mailbox. Then you will find them in your Inventory or Pearl Inventory.

To redeem your code in-game: Press the ESC button to bring up the in-game menu and find the “Use Coupon” menu button. After clicking the Use Coupon menu, you’ll be able to see empty space to put codes. Next, click “Use” to send the item to your in-game mailbox (B). Open your in-game mailbox by pressing the (B) key or from the ESC menu. Claim your items from the mailbox; you will find them in your Inventory or Pearl Inventory.

Codes expire May 31st, 23:59 UTC; they can be used only once per account, only on PC, and only in NA and EU.

Good luck and have fun!