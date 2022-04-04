Elder Scrolls Online devs share how they balance boss encounters

Creating a dungeon or world boss in an MMORPG isn’t as simple as loading up a mob with gobs of hit points and choice loot. To disabuse you of this notion — and perhaps educate you on the complexities of such design — two Elder Scrolls Online developers sat down for an interview on the official site about the creation of such encounters.
The devs said that they try to take a “holistic” approach to boss design that balances mechanics and storytelling. Lead Encounter Designer Mike Finnigan noted that each fight goes through multiple iterations.
“It’s very much a layered approach where we say, ‘You’ve got that one cool big mechanic, but what else is going to happen?’ We’re not building a fight for one moment,” he said.
Source: Elder Scrolls Online
