Old School RuneScape talks Android open beta, new quest, and future content

Jagex presumably loves to dish out newsletters, and the studio has a lot to talk about regarding Old School RuneScape if the March edition of the Gielinor Gazette is anything to go by. In short, March has been a busy month for the classic MMORPG.

The newsletter recounts events such as the end of the Shattered Relics League, the launch of the Guardians of the Rift minigame, the open beta of a dedicated Jagex launcher for PC, and the ongoing open beta of the Android version of the MMORPG; incidentally, the devs have no date for the iOS version’s open beta, but they promise more news in the coming weeks.

The post also runs down future content updates, with another sharing of the game’s content roadmap, the upcoming Beneath Cursed Sands quest that’s due to launch on Wednesday, April 27th, and some teaser artwork of rewards and the rewards room from the in-development Tombs of Amascut raid. It finally closes with a teaser of the game’s next major update known as Giants’ Foundry, which will not only involve Giants as its name suggests, but will also be “largely a skilling update.” More information on this content patch is also expected in the coming weeks.

✨ Earlier this week we made some improvements to Guardians of the Rift! 🔧 Take a look at the changes we've made to the brand new Runecraft minigame and what's in store for the future! 📜 This update also tweaks the Nex drop rates and Loot Keys. 🔗 https://t.co/0JB8YBGaGG pic.twitter.com/7o44YZaqbV — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) April 3, 2022