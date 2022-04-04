Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen dev roundtable answers, ‘Who are the Fallen?’

Last month’s Pantheon VIP developer roundtable just released for the general public, and it’s chock-full of questions about the game’s lore and art. These questions are shot at Lead Writer JN “Istuulamae” Gerhart and Associate Concept Artist Holly “Lethe” LeMay.

The pair tackle a salad bar’s worth of assorted queries, including who are the “Fallen” of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, what innovations are going on behind the scenes, how the team makes cities feel alive, and the ever-present topic of immersion.

The team said that writing around the Reignfall zone is progressing faster than the artwork. “There are stories here that I can’t wait to tell,” said Gerhart.

Give the hour-plus roundtable a listen below: