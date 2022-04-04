Rakghoul Resurgence and Relics of the Gree return as Star Wars The Old Republic’s events for April

I’ll go ahead and make the obvious joke now before the comments section does: The list of events awaiting players in Star Wars: The Old Republic is as tiny as the game’s latest expansion. Now that we’ve gotten the expected hot zinger out of the way, let’s take a look at the events coming for April.

Indeed, the events for this month total a number of two. Rakghoul Resurgence will be happening on Alderaan between April 5th and April 12th for those looking to take out an infestation for cosmetics and THORN reputation, and the Relics of the Gree event will come back between April 19th and April 26th at Ilum’s contested area in the Western Ice Shelf for more cosmetics and Gree Enclave reputation earnings.

It’s a rather stingy month as far as events go, but then again, those chasing reputations or looking for specific looks will have something to do at least.