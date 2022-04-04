Shroud of the Avatar’s latest release introduces a kobold metropolis and some fresh fetid fish

Happy 100th release of an alpha build, I guess? That’s right, Shroud of the Avatar has published Release 100 to the developing MMORPG and it has two big marquee features: fish from fetid waters and a kobold metropolis to explore (provided you have bought in to the right tier of access for content).

The metropolis in question is known as Grusk, and it’s the latest adventure scene available to those with Episode 2 access. This kobold city houses some busy ports and technological marvels, and its various locations read like a tourist destination. That means there’s ultimately not much in terms of questing, but hey, you can fly a kite. That’s pretty spiffing, I suppose.

As for the aforementioned fish, there are several new sea creatures to yoink out of fetid waters including barramundi, spotted catfish, and longnose gar among others. These new catches of the day already have trophy recipes available and will have food recipes soon because pulling a fish out of water described as “fetid” sure works up one’s appetite.



The newest release further has quest changes, new scene maps, some quality-of-life features for player-built dungeons, and more. Additionally, Catnip Games is marking the 100th release with store item discounts for those who have money to light on fire in effigy to Lord British.

On the subject of money burning (and things that are fetid), there are still no major updates regarding SOTA’s SeedInvest fiasco and its very murky business dealings.