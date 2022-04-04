Star Stable celebrates over 1B in-game races and 10 years of operation with the Equestrian Festival 2022

Players of Star Stable have participated in over 1 billion races while the horse-centric MMO has been online for 10 years. Those numbers are nothing to sneeze at and are worth celebrating by the game’s reckoning, and so it is with the return of the Equestrian Festival 2022 event.

In honor of the racing milestone, players can take up a quiz to earn themselves a One Billion Races Golden Jacket item, while the in-game festival promises four weeks’ worth of in-game activities like quests, picnic areas, veterinary care for horses, selfie areas, a dance floor and DJs, a dressage arena, and a petting zoo. DJ Kai will also be releasing a new single at the start of the festival.

The event takes place in two locations – a special hub at Jorvik Stables for Star Riders and a main hub at Moorlands, while the event itself is set to run between Wednesday, April 6th, and Tuesday, May 3rd.



source: press release