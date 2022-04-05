Activision-Blizzard employees stage a digital demonstration over COVID vaccine mandate row

Yesterday saw workers at Activision-Blizzard plan to stage another walkout demonstration over the studio’s COVID policies, but bad weather and employees falling ill apparently put a wrench in those plans for in-person demonstrations. Regardless, proto-union A Better ABK confirmed that some workers were still able to stage a protest, as at least 117 members walked out virtually in solidarity.

This latest demonstration ultimately makes good on a threat to ActiBlizz after it attempted to lift vaccine requirements for employees across the board; the studio swiftly changed course presumably in response to the walkout announcement, allowing individual studios to decide whether to enforce vaccine mandates or not, but workers were still planning on walking out anyway.

A statement from a Blizzard spokesperson read that the company “supports [its] employees’ right to express their opinions in a safe and nonthreatening way, and will not retaliate for any decision to participate in this walkout” and that employees are “encouraged to work with their manager and our HR team to explore options for working arrangements” if they’re uncomfortable with returning to in-person office work.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
