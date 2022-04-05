Bellatores is an in-development Unreal Engine 5 medieval MMORPG planning a release later this year

Let it never be said that game studios don’t swing for the stars. Korean mobile game developer Nyou, which is responsible for titles like Dragon Chronicles and Duel Summoners, is getting into the PC MMORPG scene with its new developing title known as Bellatores, a title that’s set in a classical-looking medieval time with big ambitions and some recently big fiscal backing.

According to reporting from MMO Culture, Bellatores will have elements of survival, progression, and adventure, along with large-scale PvP as players align with in-game continents and fight for supremacy. The title is currently being built in Unreal Engine 5, and Nyou has landed 30 billion Korean Won (around $25 million US) in a Series D funding round to make it happen. Bellatores has been in development as early as 2019 when it was first called Project N1, while Nyou itself is led by Kim Jung-hwan, a former CEO of NCsoft Taiwan, co-founder of XLGAMES, and Managing Director of Blizzard Korea.

Nyou is planning to release Bellatores later this year, though information on whether that release is global isn’t confirmed and there’s no signal on when beta testing for the title will happen before then. It’s a lot of big talk for the studio’s first PC game, but nothing ventured, nothing gained, right?