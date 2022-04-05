Diablo III sits on the brink of Season 26 with the new Echoing Nightmares

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

We don’t care if it was an April Fools joke; we are totally on board with an uber-cute Diablo rebranding. This franchise needs more color — more, confoundit! And don’t tell us that a pastel-plastered Diablo wouldn’t go great with the Echoing Nightmares coming to the third game this month.

Wait, Diablo III still exists? Yes, kiddos, it totally does. And when Season 26 arrives on April 15th, it’ll be all the talk of the playground. We assume. The big pull is the game’s very first seasonal theme that is coupled with a brand-new activity: “In the Echoing Nightmare, players will experience an intense, densely packed, increasingly challenging event that stretches their ability to stay in the fight as long as possible.”

Season 26 will roll out a few days after Blizzard publishes Patch 2.7.3 with quality-of-life improvements to the game’s Greater Rifts (“Less spaghetti and more chickens,” the studio cryptically says), adjustments to certain class items, and some class skill adjustments.

Source: Diablo III
