EverQuest II’s GU 119 Coffers and Coffins launches April 12, with a new TLE server coming in May

In its roadmap update for EverQuest II today, Daybreak substudio Darkpaw Games announced the game’s next patch: Coffers and Coffins, launching into beta today and to the live servers on April 12th.

“We are coming upon our first game update for 2022, GU 119, which we’re proud to announce its name: “Coffers and Coffins,” studio head Jenn Chan writes. “EverQuest II Coffers and Coffins will be available on live servers April 12, 2022. This update will feature content for all play styles, including season 4 of Overseer and some much requested changes to the Overseer mini-game. You can expect to see new heroic dungeons, new collections, raids and tradeskill content in the Coffers and Coffins game update. The open beta starts today!”

“Even more exciting, on May 24, 2022, we will be releasing our newest Time-Locked Expansion server: Varsoon. This will be a very similar experience to our previous TLE, Kaladim, except it will have the Free Trade ruleset. You can expect to see more information soon, including a FAQ. In the meantime, if you want to try out something different, we currently have the new Lore & Legend server, Kael Drakkel, that is a completionist’s dream for quests, tradeskills, decorating, and of course story content.”

Chan reiterates that the 64-bit servers and client code are still in beta, with a July launch planned; she also promises updates and heroic dungeon content for Tinkerfest, the Scorched Sky Celebration, and the Oceansfull Festival over the summer. Finally, she teases that Daybreak has “already begun work on EverQuest II’s 19th expansion” as “[t]he story outline has been made, environments have started their core layouts, and characters are starting to take shape,” but no further details are on offer.