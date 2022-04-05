Massively OP Podcast Episode 367: Day of the Long Charr

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about April Fools’ Day in MMOs, Black Desert’s expansion release, FFXIV’s housing lottery, no E3 in 2022, World of Warcraft’s expansion rumor, RIFT’s future, and what MMOs would be interesting if combined.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, DDO, GW2, CoH
- News: April Fools and Long Charr
- News: Black Desert: Eternal Winter arrives this week
- News: FFXIV’s upcoming patch, housing lottery
- News: E3 cancels its digital show
- News: World of Warcraft’s expansion rumor
- News: Is there hope for RIFT?
- Mailbag: What MMO combination would be sweet?
- Mailbag: How do we feel about New World’s future?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 367
- Podcast theme: “Dalaran” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement