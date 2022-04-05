Massively OP Podcast Episode 367: Day of the Long Charr

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about April Fools’ Day in MMOs, Black Desert’s expansion release, FFXIV’s housing lottery, no E3 in 2022, World of Warcraft’s expansion rumor, RIFT’s future, and what MMOs would be interesting if combined.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: