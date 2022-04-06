EVE Online brings promised changes to Upwell structure defenses, adds new modules and blueprints

Chris Neal
Just space.

If you’ve been following along with the Road to Fanfest updates due in to EVE Online, you’ve probably been eager for the new changes to arrive to the sandbox (possibly as a distraction from the NFT shoe to drop). As of the latest patch, a number of those promised changes are now live.

For those who aren’t following along, this recent patch makes some nerfs to Upwell structure defenses that specifically nerf a variety of Standup weapons, tweaks the Proteus Tech 3 cruiser, adds a new Industrial Jump Portal Generator, adds two new blueprints, revamps daily login rewards, and changed several UI elements. Overall, there’s a fair bit for players to chew on.

