Hearthstone begins the Voyage to the Sunken City on April 12 as part of the Year of the Hydra

Adding new cards and content is well and good, but sometimes it’s just better to refine the base game on top. That appears to be Hearthstone’s MO for this year as its next major update on Tuesday, April 12th is bringing new and returning cards as the opening salvo for its Year of the Hydra series of updates.

The update will begin with the Voyage to the Sunken City expansion, which adds the new Naga minion type, the Colossal and Dredge keyword mechanics, new Sunken cards, and a refreshed Rewards Track.



The other updates for Year of the Hydra focus on “providing fresh new content and updates for our established modes, with a renewed focused on sustainability and optimization” according to a press release; players can expect reverted balance changes to certain cards as they move to Wild and a new total of 250 cards added to Core – 15 more than last year – that bring back older cards sporting adjustments suited for the modern game.

The latest patch further brings a rework of the task system in Mercenaries mode, some new things to Battlegrounds mode, and some League of Explorers content to Duels among other changes. All is detailed in the patch notes, while the video below talks up the roadmap for the Year of the Hydra.



