Lord of the Rings Online unlocks the next tier of the Abnankâra raid

While raiding isn’t the main event for most Lord of the Rings Online players, it does remain a challenging pasttime for some of Middle-earth’s more daring thrill seekers. The latest hotness is the Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra raid which came out last month. And while it’s been out a while, all of the higher tiers of its difficulty have yet to be unlocked.

So take note that the next unlock, which will make Tier 4 accessible, is happening tomorrow . Today’s patch lays the groundwork for this and makes a few adjustments to the Hrimil Frost-heart encounter. Tier 5 is expected to arrive later this month.

We recently examined the question whether or not LOTRO should make its raid instances available for single or duo players.

In other LOTRO news, players have a little over a month to push their legendary item reward track as far as it can go before it resets for Season 2. Standing Stone Games confirmed that the switchover between Season 1 and 2 will take place around May 18th.