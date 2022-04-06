More evidence for WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King surfaces

Break out your warmest Gore-Tex coats and fluffiest Uggs because the WoW Classic community is surely going to Northrend. It’s all but officially confirmed at this point that the legacy version of the MMORPG will be rolling out a Wrath of the Lich King Classic in the future.

While Blizzard hasn’t given that official word yet, it’s all but winking and nodding in this direction. Wowhead notes that the studio sent out a survey last month asking about Wrath of the Lich King; this week the logo for the famous expansion was found buried in the latest patch, on top of the code teases from last month. The site also noted that there is an indication from these files that Blizzard may be positioning itself to host Burning Crusade Classic-only servers in the future as well.

We’ve been on Wrath Watch™ over the past several months, noting instances when mentions to the expansion have popped up in and around WoW Classic. With Blizzard announcing the next steps for the Warcraft franchise this month, there are hopes that we’ll finally get details on when Wrath Classic will arrive.