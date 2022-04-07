Book of Travels’ April fixer-upper patch tackles bugs, missing trait effects, and vehicles

Back in February, Might and Delight boldly announced that it was halting content updates for in-development early access “tiny MMO” Book of Travels, at least temporarily. The goal was to shift the remaining dev team to focus strictly on shoring up the game’s foundation and cleaning up its bugs before returning to adding new content – a move the game’s wee population very much asked for. In March, the team pushed out a clean-up patch addressing the UI, combat, and server dsync as promised. Now in April, we’re getting yet another such patch.

This week’s update makes changes to how default servers are selected, implements missing gameplay effects for multiple character traits, tweaks settings functionality, adds communication about the state of the game into the game itself, implements more desync fixes, addresses train and boat bugs, and blomps a ton of bugs with the UI, movement, events, endeavors, and skills. Basically, it’s exactly the kind of development that early access testers asked for, so it’s hard to complain about that.