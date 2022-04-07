Lord of the Rings Online brings big changes to the Brawler and Lore-master classes

You think you know Lord of the Rings Online’s Shire? Think again, you know-it-all-Hobbit! A huge expansion to the pastoral region is coming with Update 33, and you can log on to the test server right now to check it out. Standing Stone Games activated another round of testing for this month’s Update 33 on the Bullroarer server. While Yondershire was available in previous tests, it may have passed you by.

What’s new for this build of Update 33, however, are several buffs for the Brawler class (including, but not limited to, doubling the damage of several core skills). Another class getting a huge amount of readjustments is the Lore-master, which will enjoy a DPS buff, skill reworks, and an outright replacement for Sic ‘Em called A Murder of Crows.

“Sadly, while it was unquestionably a thematically fun skill, [Sic ‘Em] has long been a serious resource hog and source of hitching during instance play. As such we’ve finally decided to retire it and replace that capstone,” the studio said.