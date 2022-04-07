Neverwinter’s newest patch makes some major improvements to Bards

Bards are going to rock your face off with the newest Neverwinter patch. It’s going to be a non-stop rock extravaganza in the game. The class has been substantially boosted with the latest changes, which make songs generate AP, some other actions generate AP, and the Bard class skill Harmonize helping to generate AP. This is in addition to many other small balance tweaks, like ballads no longer cancelling part of Tailwind Mambo’s effects or correcting the heal triggers on multiple Sheltering Etude casts.

Obviously the patch isn’t only about giving Bards more power; the Day of the Dungeon Master now scales from characters at level 11 and up, changes have been made to the Feast of Lanterns and the Protector’s Jubilee, and the UI has been improved when you swap gear on the character sheet. But the biggest focal point is clearly all those Bard improvements. They came here to rock your face off, and they are able to do it now.