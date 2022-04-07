Riders of Icarus kicks off a Flourishing Spring event involving egg hunts and snakes

What’s the spring season without finding eggs and running into potentially venomous serpents? Luckily for all of us, Riders of Icarus remembers the real reason for the season as it features both of those things in its newly released Flourishing Spring event.

From now until Wednesday, May 18th, players can head to an NPC in Elgren Farm to take up daily quests and a sub quest that asks players to find Blooming Eggs and Egg Powder, find delicacies for a spring banquet, and defeat Meadow Vipers for an event currency, which in turn is used to purchase pets, outfits, and a variety of boosts.

The update that added the event also features a fix for familiar evolution, removes a couple of quests, and points out a new series of login rewards.