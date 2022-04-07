Sea of Thieves celebrates 1 million Pirate Legends with a variety of in-game events

The Sea of Thieves has one million Pirate Legends – aka high-level players, insofar as “level” means anything in a game with no vertical progression – and Rare is keen to celebrate the milestone with some special in-game events as part of the latest patch to the pirating sandbox.

Between Friday, April 8th, and Monday, April 11th, Legends earn double gold and rep on treasure handed in to the Mysterious Stranger and can get a free unique eyepatch for simply logging in during the weekend, while Sunday, April 10th, will award bonus gold, rep, and Renown to all players. The devs will also be offering more details of the upcoming replayable Pirate Legend voyage on the game’s Twitch channel today.

As for the rest of the patch, there are new cash shop cosmetics, Outpost cosmetics, and a variety of fixes to a long list of issues. All of the granular details are in the patch notes, while a separate dev blog shares some Pirate Legends-related stats and a new bulletin video summarizes the most recent news for the game.



Join us for an in-depth look at the upcoming, repeatable Athena's Fortune Voyage, Legend of the Veil. Featuring new puzzles, the Pirate Lord visiting your ship, a glimpse of the Ancients and a stormy seabound finale, this is a Voyage truly befitting Pirate Legends! pic.twitter.com/h5gmenShZy — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 7, 2022